BAML bullish on off-price retailers

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch continues to recommend off-price retailers due to the sector's heavy correlation to low income, limited risk of tariffs, track record of consistency even in a recession and potential to benefit from any industry disruptions.
  • Looking ahead, the firm expects fundamentals at Burlington Stores (BURL +0.9%), Ross Stores (ROST -0.8%) and TJX Companies (TJX +0.5%) to outperform traditional apparel retailers.
  • "Discount apparel sales as a percentage of total clothing sales have gained approximately 200bp of clothing market share over the last three years," notes the BAML analyst team. A trend that is anticipated to continue.
