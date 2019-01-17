BAML bullish on off-price retailers
Jan. 17, 2019 Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL), Ross Stores (ROST), TJX Companies (TJX)
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch continues to recommend off-price retailers due to the sector's heavy correlation to low income, limited risk of tariffs, track record of consistency even in a recession and potential to benefit from any industry disruptions.
- Looking ahead, the firm expects fundamentals at Burlington Stores (BURL +0.9%), Ross Stores (ROST -0.8%) and TJX Companies (TJX +0.5%) to outperform traditional apparel retailers.
- "Discount apparel sales as a percentage of total clothing sales have gained approximately 200bp of clothing market share over the last three years," notes the BAML analyst team. A trend that is anticipated to continue.