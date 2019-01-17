Sandy Spring Bancorp -5.7% post Q4 results

  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR -5.7%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 43.7% Y/Y to $80.2M.
  • Net interest margin was 3.57%.
  • An annualized return on average assets of 1.25%, an annualized return on average common equity of 9.70%, and Non-GAAP efficiency ratio of 51.78%.
  • Total assets were $8.2B (+51.9% Y/Y), Total loans were $6.6B (+53.5% Y/Y), as a result of strong organic growth and the WashingtonFirst acquisition.
  • The bank achieved 6% post-acquisition growth in total deposits in a competitive marketplace and a dynamic interest rate environment.
  • The Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.27%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.91%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.07% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51% at December 31, 2018.
  • Previously: Sandy Spring Bancorp misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (Jan. 17 2019)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.