Sandy Spring Bancorp -5.7% post Q4 results
Jan. 17, 2019 10:48 AM ET
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR -5.7%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 43.7% Y/Y to $80.2M.
- Net interest margin was 3.57%.
- An annualized return on average assets of 1.25%, an annualized return on average common equity of 9.70%, and Non-GAAP efficiency ratio of 51.78%.
- Total assets were $8.2B (+51.9% Y/Y), Total loans were $6.6B (+53.5% Y/Y), as a result of strong organic growth and the WashingtonFirst acquisition.
- The bank achieved 6% post-acquisition growth in total deposits in a competitive marketplace and a dynamic interest rate environment.
- The Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.27%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.91%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.07% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51% at December 31, 2018.
