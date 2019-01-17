BTIG sees MGIC unit dividend supporting buyback activity

Jan. 17, 2019 10:47 AM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)MTGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • BTIG sees potential for MGIC Investment (MTG +1%) to buy back more stock as its writing subsidiary paid a dividend of $60M to the holding company in Q4.
  • During Q4, MTG repurchased 6.8M shares at an average price of $11.06.
  • Also notes MTG beat consensus estimate despite a difficult comparison with the year-ago quarter; in Q4 2017, a positive development in loss reserves resulted in a reduction in losses of $103M.
  • BTIG's Mark Palmer and Giuliano Bologna rate MTG a buy with a $18 price target.
  • Analyst ratings: 10 buys; 2 holds; 1 sell/underperform; average price target of $15.71.
  • Previously: MGIC Q4 beats as insurance in force rises, delinquency declines (Jan. 17)
