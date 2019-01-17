BTIG sees MGIC unit dividend supporting buyback activity
- BTIG sees potential for MGIC Investment (MTG +1%) to buy back more stock as its writing subsidiary paid a dividend of $60M to the holding company in Q4.
- During Q4, MTG repurchased 6.8M shares at an average price of $11.06.
- Also notes MTG beat consensus estimate despite a difficult comparison with the year-ago quarter; in Q4 2017, a positive development in loss reserves resulted in a reduction in losses of $103M.
- BTIG's Mark Palmer and Giuliano Bologna rate MTG a buy with a $18 price target.
- Analyst ratings: 10 buys; 2 holds; 1 sell/underperform; average price target of $15.71.
