Main Street estimates Q4 NII per share 68 cents-69 cents

Jan. 17, 2019 11:05 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)MAINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • Main Street Capital (MAIN +0.2%) estimates Q4 net investment income of 68 cents-69 cents per share.
  • Preliminary estimate of Q4 2018 distributable net investment income 71 cents-72 cents per share.
  • NII per share and DNII per share each include a non-recurring benefit of 3 cents related to lower operating expenses.
  • Net asset value per share preliminary estimate $24.04-$24.14 as of Dec. 31, 2018. Represents a decrease of about 1.1%-1.5% from reported NAV per share of $24.69 as of Sept.30, 2018, after adjusting for semi-annual supplemental dividend paid in December of 27.5 cents per share.
  • Previously: More on Main Street Q3 (Nov. 1, 2018)
