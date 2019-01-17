Petrobras to reopen sale process for TAG pipeline, fertilizer factory

Jan. 17, 2019 11:07 AM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Petrobras (PBR -0.5%) says it will reopen the bidding process for stakes in its TAG pipeline unit and Araucaria fertilizer factory, as well as renew efforts to look for partnerships in refining.
  • PBR had been targeting a sale of a 90% stake in TAG, which operates 2,800 miles of gas pipelines and is the largest planned divestiture in PBR's asset sales program.
  • Brazil’s solicitor general yesterday won its attempt to overturn an injunction that was preventing the TAG sale.
  • Separately, the company says in a securities filing that it lost an appeal in a Brazilian tax court and will have to pay an additional 1.5B reais ($398M) in income tax.
