CenturyLink opens eighth security operations center in Singapore
Jan. 17, 2019
- CenturyLink (CTL -2.9%) has unveiled its eighth global security operations center, adding Singapore to its SOC footprint.
- The company's global SOCs monitor more than 114B NetFlow sessions each day, mitigating about 120 DDoS attacks on a daily basis.
- More than 80% of organizations in Asia Pacific don't have security proficiency or an optimal security program, the company notes, adding that IDC says by 2020, 30% of security spending will be with vendors offering integrated solutions.
