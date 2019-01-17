CenturyLink opens eighth security operations center in Singapore

  • CenturyLink (CTL -2.9%) has unveiled its eighth global security operations center, adding Singapore to its SOC footprint.
  • The company's global SOCs monitor more than 114B NetFlow sessions each day, mitigating about 120 DDoS attacks on a daily basis.
  • More than 80% of organizations in Asia Pacific don't have security proficiency or an optimal security program, the company notes, adding that IDC says by 2020, 30% of security spending will be with vendors offering integrated solutions.
  • Previously: CenturyLink holder to sell 16M shares (Jan. 16 2019)
