Hardline retailers expected to ride out government shutdown

Jan. 17, 2019 11:18 AM ETRH (RH)RH, OLLI, PRTY, HOME, ORLY, TSCO, FNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch runs some numbers on the potential "minor" impact from the government shutdown on hardlines retailers.
  • Within the sector, the firm notes that RH (RH +0.6%) has 3.6% of its stores in the District of Columbia, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI +0.8%) has a 3.4% mix of D.C stores and Party City (PRTY -1.2%) has a 2.5% mix.
  • Meanwhile, retailers At Home (HOME +1.1%), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +1.6%), Tractor Supply (TSCO +0.8%) and Floor & Decor (FND +1.4%) have little to no D.C. exposure.
