More on Commerce Bancshares Q4 results

  • Commerce Bancshares (CBSH +0.3%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 11.6% Y/Y to $345.3M.
  • Q4 net income rose to $109.7M, or a record $0.96 per share, from $94.4M or 82 cents, Y/Y.
  • Q4 return on average common equity 15.85% vs 14.17% Y/Y.
  • Q4 net interest income increased $4.5M Y/Y, while net interest margin increased 6 bps to 3.58% mainly due to higher loan rates and stable funding costs.
  • Total assets were $25.5B (+2.8% Y/Y), Total loans were $14.2B (+2.2% Y/Y).
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 3.73%, compared 4.05% Y/Y.
  • The Company also paid an annualized 6% cash dividend on its preferred stock and a cash dividend of $.224/common share, as restated for the 5% stock dividend.
