Analyst expects "ugly" Q3 for Western Digital; WDC -5%

Wells Fargo keeps its Outperform rating on Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) but cuts the target from $75 to $65 on expectations of an "ugly" Q3 report.

Analyst Aaron Rakers: "We’ve clearly misjudged the severity of the downturn in NAND."

The analyst expects Q3/Q4 to "set a fundamental bottom" that could drive investors to consider improvements in 1H20.

Rakers cuts his Q2 estimates with revenue at $4.2B (was: $4.26B) and EPS of $1.45 (was: $1.57).

His Q3 revenue estimate drops from $4.2B to $3.6B.

Western Digital will report Q2 results on January 24.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.