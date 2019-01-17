Lifeway Foods to partner with A-Rod's Trufusion
- Lifeway Foods (LWAY +3.5%) says it will launch a new probiotic protein smoothie product as part of a new partnership with Trufusion Fitness Studios.
- TruEnergy is an eight ounce kefir drink that provides the benefits of 21 grams of protein and 12 live and active probiotic cultures to meet each member’s workout recovery needs. The company says TruEnergy fueled by Lifeway was developed to address the need for a clean and convenient functional fitness grab and go offering for TruFusion members.
- TruFusion is the latest fitness studio investment of the A-Rod Corp owned by Alex Rodriguez.
