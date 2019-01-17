Top News

Stocks pick up steam, led by materials

|By:, SA News Editor

Stocks revive with S&P (+0.1%) and Nasdaq (+0.2%) wiping out earlier losses, while the Dow, down 0.1%, pares its earlier loss of 0.5%.

The materials sector (+0.6%) leads gainers, followed by industrials (+0.5%) and healthcare (+0.3%).

Lagging sectors include financials (-0.4%) and energy (-0.3%).

Among individual names on the rise: DowDuPont +1.1%, PPG Industries +3.9%, Lockheed Martin +1.4%,  Abbvie +1.4%.

On the downside: Morgan Stanley -5.1%, KeyCorp -3.2%, Exxon Mobil -0.5%, and Chevron -0.5%.

Oil falls 2.0% to $51.27/barrel and gold -0.3% to $1,290.50/ounce.

10-year Treasury yield rises almost 2 basis points to 2.74%.

Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.18.

