Stocks pick up steam, led by materials

Stocks revive with S&P ( +0.1% ) and Nasdaq ( +0.2% ) wiping out earlier losses, while the Dow, down 0.1% , pares its earlier loss of 0.5%.

The materials sector ( +0.6% ) leads gainers, followed by industrials ( +0.5% ) and healthcare ( +0.3% ).

Lagging sectors include financials ( -0.4% ) and energy ( -0.3% ).

Among individual names on the rise: DowDuPont +1.1% , PPG Industries +3.9% , Lockheed Martin +1.4% , Abbvie +1.4% .

On the downside: Morgan Stanley -5.1% , KeyCorp -3.2% , Exxon Mobil -0.5% , and Chevron -0.5% .

Oil falls 2.0% to $51.27/barrel and gold -0.3% to $1,290.50/ounce.

10-year Treasury yield rises almost 2 basis points to 2.74%.