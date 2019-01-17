Stocks pick up steam, led by materials

Stocks revive with S&P (+0.1%) and Nasdaq (+0.2%) wiping out earlier losses, while the Dow, down 0.1%, pares its earlier loss of 0.5%.
The materials sector (+0.6%) leads gainers, followed by industrials (+0.5%) and healthcare (+0.3%).
Lagging sectors include financials (-0.4%) and energy (-0.3%).
Among individual names on the rise: DowDuPont +1.1%, PPG Industries +3.9%, Lockheed Martin +1.4%, Abbvie +1.4%.
On the downside: Morgan Stanley -5.1%, KeyCorp -3.2%, Exxon Mobil -0.5%, and Chevron -0.5%.
Oil falls 2.0% to $51.27/barrel and gold -0.3% to $1,290.50/ounce.
10-year Treasury yield rises almost 2 basis points to 2.74%.
Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.18.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox