More on Signature Bank Q4 results; shares increase ~6%

Signature Bank (SBNY +6.5% ) reports Q4 net interest income increase 4.8% Y/Y to $335M, primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets

Net interest margin declines 16bps to 2.89%; efficiency ratio is up ~145bps to 34.94%; ROA improves from 1.08% to 1.37%

Average cost of deposits and funds increased 40 and 48bps, to 0.98% and 1.19%, respectively

Deposits stood at $36.38B; non-interest bearing deposits was equivalent to 33% of total deposits.

Total interest-earning assets was $45.9B, while non-interest earning assets was $664.5M

The company says that throughout 2018, it continued to execute its core strategy, with expansion in network with addition of eight Private Client Banking teams, growth across all key metrics; bolstered West Coast operations and added Funds Banking Division catering to private equity firms.

