PLx Pharma adds to rally, up 26%
Jan. 17, 2019 11:34 AM ETPLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)PLXPBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Thinly traded nano cap PLx Pharma (PLXP +26.3%) is up on more than a 7x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 274K shares. The stock is up over five-fold since touching $1.00 on December 27, 2018.
- Last week, it filed a proxy statement for its February 14 shareholders meeting. Management is seeking a thumbs-up from investors on two items, one of which is the issuance of stock representing over 20% of its outstanding shares to certain investors.
- At the end of September, it had $16.5M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $7.2M during the first three quarters of the year.