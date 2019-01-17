PLx Pharma adds to rally, up 26%

Jan. 17, 2019 11:34 AM ETPLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)PLXPBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap PLx Pharma (PLXP +26.3%) is up on more than a 7x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 274K shares. The stock is up over five-fold since touching $1.00 on December 27, 2018.
  • Last week, it filed a proxy statement for its February 14 shareholders meeting. Management is seeking a thumbs-up from investors on two items, one of which is the issuance of stock representing over 20% of its outstanding shares to certain investors.
  • At the end of September, it had $16.5M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $7.2M during the first three quarters of the year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.