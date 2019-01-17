Siemens, Alstom said to rule out more merger concessions

  • Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +0.4%) reportedly will not offer further concessions to save the rail merger deal with Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) despite the demand for further concessions from European competition authorities.
  • Reports earlier this week said Siemens and Alstom were working on additional concessions to European Union regulators so the deal could be approved before a Feb. 18 deadline, but the two companies now are said to believe that the EU has set the bar so high that it cannot be overcome without canceling the commercial rationale for the deal.
  • Siemens already has offered to license parts of its high speed train business and sell parts of its signaling operations to meet EU concerns about stifling competition in the rail sector.
