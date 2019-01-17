WhatsApp readies fight against India over message tracking

WhatsApp (FB +0.8% ) is readying a pushback against the government of India, which wants power to trace the origin of encrypted messages for hundreds of millions of users.

That follows a year of mob violence spurred by angry villagers fired up by inflammatory messages traveling through the app.

India is easily WhatsApp's largest market, with more than 210M users.

India's government has opened a consultation that's set to close at month's end. Proposed legislation would allow tracing encrypted messages and force tech companies to proactively monitor and remove objectionable content.