More on Plexus Q1 results
Jan. 17, 2019 11:52 AM ETPlexus Corp. (PLXS)PLXSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Plexus (PLXS -8%) reports Q1 sales increase 13% Y/Y to $766M; margins remain flat Y/Y with gross and operating margin of 9.5% and 4.8%, respectively.
- Sales by market sectors: Healthcare/Life Sciences: $301M (+27%); Industrial/Commercial: $219M (+5.8%); Communications: $123M (-7.5%); Aerospace/Defense: $123M (+23%)
- The company expects that new program ramps will offset weakness in the semiconductor capital equipment market, and expects Q2 operating margin to be ~4.3%-4.7%, slightly below the target
- Q2 sales guidance of ~$760M-$800M; EPS anticipated to be $0.80-0.90.
- Todd Kelsey, President and CEO says "New wins strength coupled with largely stable end markets in our non-traditional sectors, we expect a solid growth year in fiscal 2019. In addition, we anticipate operating margin within our 4.7% to 5.0% target range for the fiscal year as we mitigate the second quarter seasonal cost pressures through improved productivity. These factors, combined with our share repurchase program, are expected to result in EPS leverage in fiscal 2019.”
- Previously: Plexus beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Jan. 16)