Palladium surges past $1,400/oz. for the first time

  • Spot palladium tops $1,400/oz. for the first time, driven by a deficit in the auto-catalyst metal and robust demand.
  • "Any new high in the market is triggering additional buying," says Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. "It is a good old-fashioned squeeze driven by tight fundamentals, strong momentum and low liquidity."
  • The price of palladium has surged more than 60% since mid-August and overtook gold in price terms for the first time in 16 years late last year.
  • Palladium "appears to be immune from changes in risk appetite as its structural deficit continues to power a surge in pricing - despite crumbling auto sales and concerns about a global growth slowdown which have otherwise caused sharp corrections across global markets," TD Securities says.
  • The world's biggest palladium producing companies include OTCPK:NILSY, OTCPK:AGPPF, OTCQX:IMPUY, OTC:LNMIF, SBGL, VALE, OTCPK:PALDF
  • ETFs: PPLT, PALL, PTM, PGM, PLTM
