Nasdaq in talks to buy Norwegian exchange: FT
Jan. 17, 2019 12:12 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)NDAQ, OSBHF, EUXTFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NDAQ -0.5%) is in talks for a potential acquisition of Oslo Bors (OTC:OSBHF +2.1%), the Financial Times reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- The talks could thwart Euronext's (OTCPK:EUXTF) €625M unsolicited bid for the Norwegian Exchange.
- Euronext purchased 45% of Oslo Bors shares from a group of shareholders in December and added 5.3% more later, giving it majority ownership of the company.
- Earlier this week, Euronext started a tender process to buy out other Oslo Bors shareholders.
- DNB Bank and Kommunal Landspensjonkasse, which collectively own almost 30% of Olso Bors shares, have said they'll wait for a board recommendation before deciding what to do.
