Alamos, Detour, B2Gold could gain as luster returns to gold mining sector
Jan. 17, 2019 12:19 PM ETAlamos Gold Inc. (AGI)AGI, DRGDF, BTGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- While some may be on the lookout for the next takeover target following the announced Newmont-Goldcorp and Barrick-Randgold mergers, other reasons may tempt investors to jump back in, according to analysts at BMO Capital, CIBC and National Bank of Canada.
- BMO analyst Brian Quast likes Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), citing development projects in Turkey as a potential catalyst for the stock; the company has secured construction permits for one of its two projects there, and Quast thinks receiving further permits will prove positive for the stock.
- Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) spent much of 2018 in turmoil due to a proxy battle but the stock was re-energized after five of eight board members were ousted, and CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu sees an avenue for continued growth because of higher gold prices.
- B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) has "multiple catalysts in the pipeline," says National Bank of Canada's Don DeMarco, noting it expects results of a study on how to best expand its Fekola mine in Mali, for expansion of its El Limon mine in Nicaragua and mill expansion studies of its Masbate mine in the Philippines.