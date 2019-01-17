More on PacWest's Q4 results

PacWest Bancorp (PACW -0.1% ) reported Q4 net interest income of $261.76M (+0.6% Q/Q) due to a higher yield on average loans and leases and a higher balance of average loans and leases, offset partially by higher deposit costs.

Net interest margin declined 8 bps to 4.91%; efficiency ratio was 41.7% up by 8 bps; ROA was 1.84%; and ROATE 21.23%.

The cost of average total deposits increased to 0.62% from 0.46%.

Core deposits totaled $16.3B, or 87% of total deposits ($18.87B); noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 42% of total deposits.

4Q18 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $727.6M to $18B at December 31, 2018.

“We are pleased with the fourth quarter’s organic loan and core deposit growth and will work to carry that momentum into 2019. We will also retire the division names and branding of CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank and replace them with the National Lending and Venture Banking groups under one brand as Pacific Western Bank,” commented Matt Wagner, President and CEO.

Previously: PacWest Bancorp beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 17)