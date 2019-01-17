UBS rerates Latin American carriers

Jan. 17, 2019 12:20 PM ETLTMAQ, AZUL, GOL, VLRSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • UBS lines up new ratings on Latin American airline stocks today.
  • LATAM Airlines Group (LTM -1%) catches a two-notch upgrade from UBS to a Buy rating from Sell and Copa Holdings (COPA) is lifted to Buy from Neutral.
  • Coverage is resumed on Azul (AZUL -0.4%) with a Neutral rating from Buy, while coverage starts again on Gol Linhas (GOL +0.2%) with a Sell rating from Neutral. Both calls are tied to concerns on valuation.
  • Volaris (VLRS +1.3%) is kicked up by the UBS analyst team to a Neutral rating from Sell.
