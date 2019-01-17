PG&E's uninsulated power conductors a factor in California fires, judge says

PG&E’s (PCG -2.3% ) uninsulated power conductors were a factor in the 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires, a federal judge finds in a tentative ruling.

The utility's distribution lines are susceptible to trees or limbs falling onto them during high-wind events, and when the conductors are pushed together, "electrical sparks drop into the vegetation below," posing "an extreme danger of igniting a wildfire," says U.S. District Judge William Alsup in his oversight of PG&E’s probation for its criminal conviction for safety violations following a 2010 gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people.

Separately, S&P cut its credit rating on PG&E’s Pacific Gas & Electric unit to D from CC after failing to make a $21.6M interest payment due on Tuesday.