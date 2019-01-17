Mauna Kea Technologies reports Q4 and FY 2018 sales

Jan. 17, 2019 12:44 PM ETMauna Kea Technologies SA (MKEAF)MKEAF, MKEAYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Mauna Kea Technologies announced Q4 and FY sales up 37% Y/Y and 1% Y/Y to €2.12M and €6.76M respectively, driven by a 109% sharp growth in the US.
  • Q4 sales growth was driven by +34% Y/Y in system sales, +65% Y/Y in services revenue, +27% Y/Y in sales of consumables and +112% increase in pay-per-use revenues.
  • FY 2018 sales growth was driven primarily by +17% Y/Y in consumables sales and +6% Y/Y in services revenue, which offset -13% Y/Y in systems sales in the period.
  • Total clinical sales for the Q4 of 2018 were €2M, up 74% Y/Y.
  • “Q4 system shipments increased 211% Y/Y, driven by strong adoption of our Cellvizio systems by customers that see the value in our pay-per-use program." said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies.
