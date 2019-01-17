Royal Bank of Scotland moves to speed up reprivatization
Jan. 17, 2019
- Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +2.5%) is seeking shareholder permission for actions that would help it buy back shares from the U.K. government in an effort to re-privatize.
- RBS wants to make off-market purchases of ordinary shares from HM Treasury through standalone purchases, a directed trading program, or in conjunction with any offer or sale by the U.K. Treasury.
- The bank says it will only make off-market purchases in agreement with the Treasury when it's in the best interests of shareholders as a whole.
- The issue will be voted on at the RBS General Meeting on Feb. 6, 2019.
- The Treasury restarted its program to reduce its 70% stake in RBS last June. It has set a target of March 2024 to fully sell off its stake in the bank, which it acquired when rescuing the bank during the financial crisis.