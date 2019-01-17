Fossil sells smartwatch tech to Google
- Fossil (FOSL +7.3%) rockets after announcing a plan to sell $40M worth of smartwatch intellectual property to Google (GOOG, GOOGL).
- The company says that as part of the transaction, a portion of its R&D team working on smartwatch tech will join Google.
- "We’ve built and advanced a technology that has the potential to improve upon our existing platform of smartwatches. Together with Google, our innovation partner, we’ll continue to unlock growth in wearables," says Fossil Chief Digital Officer Greg McKelvey.
