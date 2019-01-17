Woodside beats 2018 production guidance but forecasts higher 2019 capex
Jan. 17, 2019 12:58 PM ETWoodside Petroleum Ltd (WOPEF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) says FY 2018 production rose 8.3% Y/Y to 91.4M boe, just above the top of the company's guidance range, and Q4 sales revenue jumped 43% Y/Y to $1.42B as output climbed 10% from the prior-year quarter to 24.1M boe.
- But Australia's largest operator of oil and gas production forecasts 2019 capital spending of $1.6B-$1.7B, significantly higher than a UBS estimate of $1.2B, on production guidance of 88M-94M boe.
- Woodside is expected to lead the next leg of liquefied natural gas investments in Australia with its Scarborough and Browse projects, with final investment decisions for the projects scheduled in 2020.