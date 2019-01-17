U.S. housing markets softens at year end
- U.S. home-sale prices in December rose 1.2% Y/Y, its smallest increase since the number went positive in March 2012, says Redfin.
- Also, the national number of completed home sales fell faster than has in two and a half year, down almost 11% from December 2017. Home sales fell in 69 of the 76 largest metro areas that Redfin tracks.
- Meanwhile the number of homes newly listed for sale last month fell 4.1% from a year earlier. The number of homes for sale on the market, however, rose 4.8% in December, hitting a 42-month high.
- The median sale price of homes sold in December fell since last year in nine of the 76 metro areas, including San Jose (-7.3%) and Boston (-1.0%).
