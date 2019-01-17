WISeKey reports record FY 2018 preliminary revenue of $53M, up 23% Y/Y
Jan. 17, 2019 1:30 PM ETWISeKey International Holding Ltd. ADR (WIKYY)WIKYYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WISeKey (OTCQX:WIKYY) reports record FY 2018 preliminary revenue of $53M, an increase of 23% Y/Y driven by higher revenues from both the Cybersecurity and IoT businesses.
- Cash of $11M (-9.8% Y/Y), with the small decline due to the settlement of certain commitments related to the sale of QuoVadis SSL and PKI businesses.
- Also, $45M cash proceeds from the sale of QuoVadis SSL and PKI businesses to substantially improve the Company's financial position and pave the way for significant investments in growth initiatives.
- The company expects 2019 to be another year of strong financial and operational performance across Cybersecurity and IoT businesses.