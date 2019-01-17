Defense stocks rise as Trump unveils missile strategy

Defense companies including Lockheed Martin (LMT +1.5% ), Northrop Grumman (NOC +3.1% ) and Raytheon (RTN +1.4% ) are on the rise after Pres. Trump unveils the first overhaul of U.S. missile defense doctrine in nearly a decade.

Known as the Missile Defense Review, the report emphasizes the need for a “comprehensive approach to missile defense against rogue state and regional missile threats” and calls for the development of new technologies to its system in the future.

The initiatives outlined in the report must receive backing from Congress in order to proceed.