China offers Iran new $3B oilfield deal as European firms balk - WSJ
Jan. 17, 2019 2:34 PM ETChina Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)SNPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Sinopec (SNP -0.4%) is making a new approach to win a $3B deal to develop the Yadavaran oil field it operates in western Iran, seeking to take advantage of U.S. sanctions waivers while European companies balk at the risk, WSJ reports.
- The Chinese state-run energy company reportedly told its Iranian government-owned counterpart, the National Iranian Oil Co., that it wanted its share of the field’s production to be granted under the U.S. waiver allocated to China.
- The deal, if agreed, would double production at the field to 180K bbl/day within six months, according to the report.
- SNP has informed the U.S. State Department about its Iran oil business but is said to believe it would not run afoul of a U.S. ban on signing a new development deals, as its proposal for further development is part of an existing contract to operate the field.
- The proposed Chinese deal comes as European oil firms such as France’s Total pulled out of the Iran ahead of the U.S. sanctions.