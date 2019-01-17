DTE Energy started with Buy rating at Goldman Sachs
- DTE Energy (DTE +1.4%) is higher after Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $121 price target, saying it expects the company to continue growing its annualized revenue by 8% through 2022.
- Goldman analyst David Fishman cites the transformation of DTE's electric generation portfolio to cleaner sources along with gas infrastructure opportunities, and sees clean energy investments offering above average returns on capital.
- Fishman adds his outlook could be upsized if DTE receives approval for its regulated renewables plan through 2022.