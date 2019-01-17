Atlantic announces strategic investment in Velocity minerals

Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF -3.5% ) agrees to invest C$9M via non-brokered private placement financing in Velocity Minerals (OTC:VLCJF)

Financing includes anequity financing of $3.91M for 18.6M Velocity units atC$0.21perunit, each unit also includes a warrant convertible at C$0.25 per share; remaining investment to be debenture financing with $5.094M in principal amount, convertible at a price of $0.25

After closing of the financing, Atlantic will own 18.6M Velocity shares, equivalent to 19.9% stake, and if debenture & warrants conversion is assumed, Atlantic would own 39.2% on a partially diluted basis.