U.S. mulls pulling back China tariffs - WSJ
Jan. 17, 2019 2:57 PM ETSPY, QQQ, DIA, FXI, FXABy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor109 Comments
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is reportedly pushing a plan to pull back tariffs on Chinese imports in the hope Beijing will also soften its stance, according to the story.
- Pushing back against Mnuchin is U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer.
- The current deadline is March 1. Past that, tariffs on $200B of Chinese goods are set to jump to 25% from 10%.
- Markets have moved modestly higher since the news hit a few minutes ago. S&P 500 (SPY +0.6%), Nasdaq (QQQ +0.6%), DJIA (DIA +0.7%). The iShares China Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) has erased an earlier loss, now just barely in the green. Other assets on the move include the Australian dollar (FXA +0.6%).