Dolby builds music production app
Jan. 17, 2019 3:02 PM ETDolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)DLBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Dolby (DLB +0.3%) is building a mobile music production app codenamed 234 and tested under the name Dolby Live, according to TechCrunch sources.
- The free app measures background noise before recording begins to remove that noise.
- Users can purchase audio effect packs.
- Recordings can be shared directly through Dolby's audio social network or uploaded to SoundCloud.
- Dolby has been testing the app since last June but won't comment on its existence. But there is a Dolby 234 website encouraging users to sign up and providing an overview of the features.