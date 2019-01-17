Telecom Italia expects organic drop in EBITDA for 2018
- In preliminary results for fiscal 2018, Telecom Italia (TI +1.7%) says organic domestic EBITDA is expected to be lower than the previous year, "notwithstanding TIM's greater resilience compared to the market."
- The figure's expected to decline by mid-single digits and come in around €8.1B, the board was informed at today's meeting.
- Adjusted consolidated net financial debt is expected to land at €25.2B, after the payment of €513M for licenses.
- As for the preliminary 2019 budget, initial outlook "shows an operating performance that reflects the competitive dynamics that impacted 2018 ... and are expected to influence also 2019, especially the first semester."