East Timor president OKs Sunrise gas project takeover

East Timor’s president approved a decree allowing use of the country’s petroleum fund for a $650M buyout of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and ConocoPhillips’ (NYSE:COP) holdings in the Greater Sunrise gas project.

East Timor Pres. Guterres had vetoed the decree, saying it could allow the petroleum funds to be misused, but the parliament overwhelmingly approved the measure.

Purchases of the Shell and Conoco holdings of the Greater Sunrise fields, which hold ~5.1T cf of gas, would give the East Timor government a majority stake, with Australia’s Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) and Japan’s Osaka Gas among the remaining partners.