Stocks spike after trade tactic news

Jan. 17, 2019 3:24 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • Major U.S. stock averages spike in late afternoon trading after the Wall Street Journal reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pushing a plan to lift tariffs on China imports as a way to strike a trade deal and calm the markets.
  • The Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow jumped to session highs but settled slightly above their previous levels. A Treasury spokesperson said neither Mnuchin nor U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have "made any recommendations to anyone with respect to tariffs or other parts of the negotiation with the Chinese."
  • S&P is up +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.5%, and Dow +0.5%.
  • All 11 industry sectors are in the green, with industrials (+1.5%) and materials (+1.3%) sectors leading. The weakest gains are in communications services (+0.05) and consumer staples (+0.3%).
  • Oil up 2 cents to $52.33/bbl, and gold -0.2% to $1.291.40/ounce.
  • Dollar Index relatively flat at 96.06.
  • 10-year Treasury slips, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.746%.
  • Previously: U.S. mulls pulling back China tariffs - WSJ (Jan. 17)
