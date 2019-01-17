Analyst: CBS, Viacom sure to merge this year

Despite fits and starts, a re-merger of CBS (CBS +1.9% ) and Viacom (VIA +0.2% , VIAB +0.3% ) is a "foregone conclusion," MoffettNathanson says.

Michael Nathanson notes that both companies could address potential problems with a deal -- in particular, cost synergies, "massive cost cuts which CBS could artfully deploy into more original content spend and higher NFL rights fees."

But Viacom would also benefit having its networks lumped in with those of CBS during carriage negotiations and access to CBS library content for its cable nets, and Showtime would get early window access to Viacom's Paramount films.

He believes Viacom will propose a merger deal shortly after renewing affiliation with DirecTV later this year.