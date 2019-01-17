Five Prime's bemarituzumab shows positive action in early-stage gastric cancer study; shares up 7%

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX +7% ) is up on average volume following its announcement of Phase 1 data on bemarituzumab + the chemo regimen mFOLFOX6 in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic gastric cancer whose tumors overexpress an oncogene called FGFR2b (~35% of gastric cancer cases). The results were presented at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 19% (n=4/21), all partials. The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 57% (n=12/21). Median duration of response was 15.4 weeks.

On the safety front, bemarituzumab, an FGFR2b inhibitor, was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities. The maximum tolerated dose was not reached during dose escalation.

A Phase 3 study is next up.