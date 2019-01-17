UBS has upgraded News Corp. (NWS +0.6% , NWSA +0.6% ) to Buy from Neutral, pointing to traditional media asset values.

Analyst Tom Beadle, who focuses on Australian media/telecom for UBS, points to potential significant growth for the company's Australian pay TV company Foxtel via the Kayo Sports streaming service. But he's cautious in the longer term: "Any short term excess returns on sports content will likely be paid away through higher rights costs." (h/t Bloomberg)

He's raised his price target slightly, to A$20.75 from A$20.50, implying 19% upside from the close of A$17.44.