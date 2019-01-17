Sixteen fintechs team up to use blockchain to fight fraud
- Sixteen fintech firms join the Spring Founding Industry Partners Program, an effort to fight fraud and enhance ID verification capabilities with the goal of lowering the cost and increasing the security of issuing financial products.
- Firms in the group include SoFi, OnDeck Capital (ONDK -1.3%), Avant, GreenSky (GSKY +0.7%), Funding Circle (FCLE), BlueVine, Fundation, and Upgrade.
- The companies are partnering with Spring Labs to collaborate on R&D and implementation of the Spring Protocol, which aims to form a network that uses cryptography and blockchain technology to exchange information without sharing underlying data.
