Square gains 5.0% after Fiserv CEO calls it a risk to banks
Jan. 17, 2019
- Square (NYSE:SQ) jumps 5.0% the day after Fiserv CEO Jeffery Yabuki describes the fintech as a threat to traditional banks in Fiserv's call to discuss its recent agreement to acquire First Data in a $22B deal.
- Nomura analyst Dan Dolev calls Fiserv's purchase of First Data "a defensive move."
- Referring to Yabuki's comments, says banks are starting to worry about Square because it's appealing to bank customers, such as small businesses.
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.
