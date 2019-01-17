Square gains 5.0% after Fiserv CEO calls it a risk to banks

Jan. 17, 2019 3:50 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)SQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor46 Comments
  • Square (NYSE:SQjumps 5.0% the day after Fiserv CEO Jeffery Yabuki describes the fintech as a threat to traditional banks in Fiserv's call to discuss its recent agreement to acquire First Data in a $22B deal.
  • Nomura analyst Dan Dolev calls Fiserv's purchase of First Data "a defensive move."
  • Referring to Yabuki's comments, says banks are starting to worry about Square because it's appealing to bank customers, such as small businesses.
  • Source: Bloomberg First Word.
  • Previously: Square unveils free debit card for business (Jan. 17)
