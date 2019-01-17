Kinder Morgan moves higher after reportedly exploring options for CO2 unit

Jan. 17, 2019 3:58 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)KMIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor58 Comments
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI +1.3%) bounces back from earlier losses following a Bloomberg report that it is exploring options for its carbon dioxide business, including a potential sale.
  • KMI is North America's largest CO2 transporter, but analysts have questioned the strategic value of the unit, saying a sale would streamline the portfolio, insulate the company a bit from commodity swings and provide cash to pay down debt.
  • As for KMI's Q4 results, Credit Suisse reiterates its Outperform rating and $23 price target, saying the EBITDA beat was largely due to lower corporate expenses, making it mostly neutral, and the reiterated guidance was expected.
  • Stifel reiterates its Buy rating, saying KMI "belongs in investor’s portfolios given a dominant natural gas footprint, top shelf dividend growth and improved financial profile."
  • Wells Fargo maintains its Outperform rating and $21 price target, citing KMI’s improved balance sheet improved, growing key financial metrics and share buybacks potentially on the horizon.
