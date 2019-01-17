Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) gains 5% aftermarket on Q2 beats with a 39% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has upside revenue of $303M to $305M (consensus: $300.72M) and in-line EPS at $0.18.

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue of $1.195B to $1.199B (consensus: $1.18B) and EPS of $0.81 to $0.82 (consensus: $0.78).

Revenue breakdown: Subscription, $152.5M (last year: $97.7M); Maintenance, $97M (last year: $80.5M); Perpetual license, $25.8M (last year: $21.4M); Other, $23.5M (last year: $14.9M).

