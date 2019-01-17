Trian Fund Management will not challenge PPG Industries' (PPG +4.7% ) board at its 2019 shareholder meeting after the company met some of the activist’s demands and announced new financial targets, Reuters reports.

PPG unveiled 2019 financial targets today and said it would explore separating its architectural from its industrial coatings, as well as remove super majority voting, reportedly prompting Trian to drop any plans to submit its own nominees to challenge PPG’s board at the company’s upcoming shareholder meeting.

Among the 2019 targets PPG announced were sales growth of 3%-5% and a minimum 10% EPS growth as the standard for executive incentive compensation, helping send shares higher after an initial negative reaction to its Q4 earnings.