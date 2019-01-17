Netflix lower despite strong subscriber growth

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) drops in AH trading after Q1 guidance disappoints and the streamer's Q4 operating margin limps in.

For Q4, the company reports 1.50M domestic streaming additions vs. 1.77M consensus and in line with guidance.

International streaming additions were up 7.30M during the quarter vs. 7.23M consensus and guidance for 6.1M.

Total streamings adds were 8.80M for the quarter.

The company's operating margin fell to 5.2% from 12.0% in Q3 as higher marketing costs and more titles being introduced were absorbed. Netflix expects operating margin of 8.9% in Q1.

Free cash flow in Q4 was -$1.3B. The company anticipates free cash this year will be similar to 2018 before improving each year thereafter.

The company ended the quarter with streaming content obligations of $19.3B vs. $18.6B last quarter and $17.7B a year ago.

Netflix says it's phasing in higher prices during Q1 and Q2 in a move that will increase its ASP.

Looking ahead, Netflix expects Q1 total streaming adds of 8.90M vs. 8.50M consensus.

NFLX -4.31% AH to $338.26 as investors latch on to the company's guidance for Q1 revenue of $4.494B vs. $4.61B consensus and Q1 EPS of $0.56 vs. $0.86 consensus.

Source: Netflix Q4 shareholder letter

Upcoming: Netflix earnings call webcast