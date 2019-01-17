AmEx -3.2% as Q4 merchant & network services revenue comes in flat

American Express (NYSE:AXP) slumps 3.2% in after-hours trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.74 misses consensus estimate by 6 cents and revenue of $10.5B misses the consensus estimate of $10.6B.

While revenue from its consumer services and commercial services groups rose, it stagnated at its merchant and network services unit.

Sees 2019 revenue growth of 8%-10%, implying revenue of $43.7B-$44.4B; consensus estimate $43.5B.

Sees EPS of $7.85-$8.35; consensus estimate $8.14.

Q4 global consumer services group net income of $702M rose 13% Y/Y and revenue net of interest expense rose 11% to $5.6B, reflecting higher loans, card member spending, and card fees.

Q4 global commercial services net income increased 15% to $624M Y/Y, and revenue net of interest expense rose 8% to $3.3B, reflecting higher card member spending.

Q4 global merchant and network services net income increased 9% to $501M, and revenue net of interest expense was $1.6B, unchanged from a year ago; higher card member spending was offset by a decrease in the average discount rate and lower revenue from network partners.

