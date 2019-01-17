Stocks jump on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions

Stocks closed higher for a third straight session, sparked by a WSJ report that the U.S. is considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports while trade negotiations continue.

The news spiked the S&P 500 more than 1% higher and above its 50-day moving average (2,626) for the first time since Dec. 4; while the index gave back some of the gains, it still closed above the 50-day MA.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors jumped on the news and finished higher, led by the trade-sensitive materials (+1.7%) and industrial (+1.7%) groups; Caterpillar and Boeing added 2.2% and 2%, respectively.

“The good news is the reaction shows how much of a headwind the trade situation is on the market right now. It’s like a coiled spring ready to react to a whiff of good news. The bad news is it needs to be more official and less floated,” says Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

U.S. Treasury prices tipped lower, pushing both the two-year yield and 10-year yield 2 bps higher to a respective 2.56% and 2.75%.

U.S. WTI crude oil edged 0.5% lower to settle at $52.07/bbl.