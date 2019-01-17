Ashford, Braemer Hotels start new funding program

Jan. 17, 2019 5:02 PM ETAshford Inc. (AINC)AINC, BHRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC) enters an agreement with Braemer Hotels & Resort (NYSE:BHR) for a new enhanced return funding program in connection with Braemer's acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe.
  • Under the program, Ashford agrees to provide up to $50M to Braemer when it buys additional hotels. Ashford will provide 10% of the purchase price of each hotel acquired by Braemer for up to $500M in total acquisitions.
  • Ashford agrees to provide about $10.3M to Braemer's acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe for $103.3M.
  • Ashford expects to fund the program with 50% cash on hand and 50% debt.
  • Estimates that the ERFP investment related to the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe will add an estimated 55 cents-65 cents in adjusted EPS in year one.
  • Sees Braemer's estimated unleveraged internal rate of return on the acquisition improving to 12% from 10%.
  • The new program replaces Ashford's legacy Key Money concept and allows the ERFP to be increased by $100M based on mutual agreement.
