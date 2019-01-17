Casa Systems announces preliminary Q4 and FY18 results

Jan. 17, 2019 5:30 PM ETCasa Systems, Inc. (CASA)CASABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) announced preliminary results for Q4 and FY18.
  • Q4 expected revenue range to be $63M to $69M.
  • Q4 expected Gross Margin range of 70-73%
  • Q4 Adj. EBITDA between $17.5M-$21.5M.
  • GAAP EPS range to be $0.11-$0.15 and Non-GAAP EPS range to be $0.13-$0.17.
  • FY expected revenue range to be between $292M to $298M (prior $330M to $350M).
  • FY expected Gross Margin range of 70-73% (prior high 60s % to low 70s %).
  • FY Adj. EBITDA between $94M - $98M.
  • GAAP EPS range to be $0.73-$0.78 and Non-GAAP EPS range to be $0.82-$0.87 (prior $0.80 - $0.88).
  • Casa Systems plans to release its financial results for Q4 and FY18 on Thursday, February 21, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.
  • Shares -25% AH
